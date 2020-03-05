A Jackson Township couple were found dead Thursday in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide at their Finntown Road residence.
Crews were called to the scene just after 11:30 a.m., after a man called Cambria County 911 reporting he had killed his wife and planned to take his life as well, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of a man and woman in the home's driveway, he said.
According to Lees, autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning at Forensic DX in Windber to confirm the official cause and manner of their deaths – but he confirmed both individuals suffered gunshot wounds.
The home is located northwest of Nanty Glo.
Jackson Township police taped off a perimeter around the Finntown Road home and its driveway to process the scene and were joined by Jackson Township Fire Department volunteers.
Jackson Township police said they were continuing to investigate but said the incident was viewed as an “isolated one” and that the public was not in danger.
Investigators indicated the pair were the only two people at the residence.
“From what we understand ... the male called 911, made a statement and basically hung up,” Lees said.
Cambria County detectives were also at the scene.
Lees said identities of the man and woman were being withheld until family were notified.
More details about the incident will be released after the autopsy, Lees said.
