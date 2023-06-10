JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rescue divers pulled a boy from the Stonycreek River near the intersection of Horner Street and Central Avenue Saturday after an hour and 48-minute search.
The boy was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim McCann said.
"With cold water drowning, they need to raise his body temp back up," he said. "In the past, we've had them come back after that or not. I haven't been advised of any outcome," he said after 11 p.m. Saturday.
The fire department was dispatched around 7 p.m. after Cambria 911 received a call stating there was a possibility of a child in the river.
"Our personnel on duty dressed in their suits en route," McCann said. "We were in the water 15 minutes of the time of dispatch."
The fire department gathered information about where to search from two other children who were with the missing child.
"They told us where he was last seen, so we started searching from that area," McCann said. "We had to read the river, and we are trained in that. We read the river and looked at where we felt with the current, where he might be."
The Cambria County Dive team consisting of firefighters from Nanty Glo, East Taylor Township, and Jackson Township fire departments arrived on the scene as well as Conemaugh Fire Department, Upper Yoder Fire Department, Dale Borough Fire Department and Johnstown Police.
Upper Yoder Fire Department searched upriver in case the boy was able to get out of the river and had wandered off; Conemaugh Independence fire department searched downstream to the location where the divers searched, McCann said. And Dale Borough Volunteer Fire Company searched Sam's Run – a tributary that flows into the river.
McCann said the divers believed the area of the river where the boy was found was 15 feet deep. The river drops off sharply in areas, from three feet to a depth where divers were bobbing.
