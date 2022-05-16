Laurel Highlands Historical Village and Simple Gifts will present a gathering for Cambria County veterans from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Simple Gifts, comprised of two women and 12 instruments, will present a concert of ethnic folk music.
Funding is provided by the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance from the 1889 Foundation Creative Health Impact grant.
There is no fee to attend.
To register, call 814-288-7017.
