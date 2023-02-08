SOMERSET, Pa. – Area Agency on Aging of Somerset County and Somerset County District Attorney’s office will hold collection sites for unwanted, unused and expired prescription and over-the-counter medication to have them disposed of properly.
Locations include Center for Life, 700 Fifth St., Windber, March 1; Central City Senior Center, 103 Sunshine Ave., Central City, March 8; Boswell Senior Center, 332 Stonycreek St., Boswell, March 13; Somerset Senior Center, 1338 S. Edgewood Ave., Somerset, March 15; Confluence Senior Center, 700 Reynolds St., Confluence, March 22; Meyersdale Senior Center, 120 North St., Meyersdale, March 29; and Conemaugh Township Senior Center, 959 S. Main St., Hollsopple, April 5.
Times will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each location.
Intravenous solutions, injectables and needles will not be accepted.
