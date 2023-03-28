JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A person’s story can be described as their most valued possession, and on Tuesday, students heard personal tales of five community members during a Human Library event at Owen Library at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The “books” – participants – were stationed throughout the facility, and the “readers” – students – signed up to sit down and hear about their lives.
Hannah Mitchell had never been to a Human Library prior to Tuesday, but on recommendation of her English professor, she decided to check out the event.
By attending, she hoped to gain understanding, she said.
“I guess hearing their story will give me perspective on what it’s like to be in their shoes,” Mitchell said.
As students registered for the stories they wanted to hear, they were provided a map to the “books.”
The theme was how the individuals had faced discrimination, with the tagline “Unjudge Someone.”
Stories included depictions of life as a disabled person, a former drug addict, a Muslim mother and others.
Owen library head Peter Egler and his staff members David Kupas, Laurie Voelker and April Kelley organized the event.
Kupas said the idea of a Human Library originated in Denmark around 20 years ago, and within the past three years, he wanted to host this type of gathering at Pitt-Johnstown.
The COVID-19 pandemic created a roadblock, but with society returning to normal, the road was clear to push forward.
“It’s getting readers to think about our societal prejudices ... and hopefully getting them to think about these books on the individual level,” Kupas said.
One of the “books” was Jessica Gardner, a local woman with cerebral palsy who is also a wheelchair user.
“I think the Human Library is beautiful,” she said.
Gardner appreciated the opportunity to share her story and change people’s perspectives on her life.
While she spoke, students had the chance to ask her questions, although she told them that if they don’t take away anything else she said, she hoped they would remember to “always assume competence” in regard to a disabled person.
Gardner said that out in public, people often address not her, but the able-bodied person she’s with, because of her condition.
“I applaud Professor Egler and his staff for giving us a new way to learn about each other and our stories,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said, adding that by doing so, people can become more whole.
He noted that many people share similar human experiences and that gatherings such as the Human Library give people the chance to connect through that familiarity.
Around two dozen students attended the event, each collecting in groups at the various stations.
Isabella Priscoglio said she and her friend Nicholas Harrell stopped by because they enjoy reading and were interested in the premise of the event.
“I just like hearing people’s stories,” Priscoglio said.
Harrell added that he attended because he wanted to diversify his knowledge of other people’s experiences.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.