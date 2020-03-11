The University of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that classes at all five campuses will be moved to online instruction for the rest of the semester due to concerns about COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.
The university will postpone classes until March 23 in order to prepare for this move, school officials said.
"Our guiding principles in navigating this challenge have been to take all the necessary steps to minimize risk to our university while seeking to continue our primary mission of educating, performing vital research and serving the local community," a release published to the University of Pittsburgh website says.
Pitt is asking students to not return to university housing if possible, canceling all study abroad and away programming for the spring and summer terms, restricting nonessential travel and canceling or postponing all events that exceed 25 participants or that are considered nonessential.
The moves affect the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
"What we're doing now is we're actively communicating to all students about this transition," Pitt-Johnstown Executive Director of Communications Eric Sloss said. "We're also providing support to faculty about how they can move their classes online."
The school is also sharing regularly updated information about the coronavirus on its homepage and social media.
That's in association with information developed by associate professor Jill Henning and her students in the ecology of infectious diseases class.
The group created several virus-related checklists sourced from agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other health departments that can be found at www.johnstown.pitt.edu/coronavirus-toolkit.
"The goal of these toolkits is to take all those recommendations and make them more accessible to individuals," Henning said.
Some of the checklists look at what to do about food, household items, medications – and provide hand-washing reminders.
Henning, who has a background in infectious diseases and public health, said she thinks closing Pitt-Johnstown is a good precaution to help prevent the spread of the illness.
Henning advocated for the concept of social distancing because the virus travels person to person and is more dangerous for older individuals.
'Different options'
Other local institutions have decided to continue in-person classes for the time being.
In Cresson, Mount Aloysius College is working to ensure safety on campus and monitor the situation with COVID-19, Director of Communications Samuel Wagner said.
"We're really looking at a lot of different options depending on what plays out," he said.
The school has taken precautionary steps to limit any potential exposure to students and faculty, he said.
The Mount cancelled a service trip scheduled for the spring along with clinicals for the health-related fields, and has increased sanitation efforts across campus, Wagner said.
Administrators have also implemented a policy that any students or faculty who plan on traveling during spring break next week have to check in with the health services department before leaving campus.
According to Wagner, school officials are trying to stay ahead of any developments.
'Social distancing'
St. Francis University Director of Marketing and Communications Marie Young said officials in Loretto are not planning any changes to the class schedule at this point.
"The university is in constant communication with the CDC to make the best decisions possible about future events during these uncertain times," Young said.
A similar approach to other institutions was adopted at Penn Highlands Community College.
Director of Marketing and Communications Raymond Weible Jr. said there have been weekly meetings to "debrief and monitor the situation on both a local and statewide scale."
There's also been weekly internal emails to the staff for updates and links for information.
Wednesday afternoon, Penn State University announced that classes would be moving online from March 16 through April 6.
"The best mechanism for prevention, based on advice from experts, is social distancing, and unfortunately that is very difficult in a university setting. ... Penn State’s decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with your health and the well-being of our entire community in mind, and as Pennsylvania is currently under a state of emergency," a release on the university's website says.
The university has also decided to implement new attendance protocols for sports competitions and other events from March 11 to April 3.
According to a release from Penn State, all home competitions and practices will occur as scheduled – but attendance will be limited to essential personnel, participating student-athletes, coaches and staff, families of those individuals, media and recruits.
Fans who have purchased tickets to any affected competition may reach out to the Penn State Ticket office by calling 1-800-648-8269.
