First-year students at the University of Pittsburgh have a new required class this year, “Anti-Black Racism: History, Ideology, and Resistance.”
Students at regional campuses, such as the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, and any others interested were also welcome to sign up for the class.
The course is offered asynchronously online, counts as one credit and will be graded on a satisfactory/non-credit basis.
By relying on the “world-renowned expertise of Pitt faculty and activists in the Pittsburgh area, the course will introduce students to the long tradition of scholarly activism, specifically on the Black experience and Black cultural expression. It also will analyze the development, spread and forms of anti-Black racism in the United States and around the world,” according to a release from the school.
Yolanda Covington-Ward, chairwoman of the department of Africana studies, assisted in developing the course and led a committee of faculty and students to do so.
Each week, scholars from departments across the campus will present on a topic and the class will center around the roots, ideology and resistance to anti-Black racism.
“The semester will begin with an exploration of the beginnings of anti-Black racism tying it to African history, the history of slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade,” the release said.
“Then, students will discuss the ideology of anti-Black racism and how it connects with the idea of racial hierarchies. The semester also will highlight the theme of resistance and look at strategies that Black activists and their allies have utilized to create a more just and equitable society.”
Most weeks students will have at least one item of required reading and have to complete two questions after each lecture to gauge comprehension.
They also will learn about future Pitt courses they can take to further their studies of this subject.
In place of class during the seventh week, students will be required to attend one synchronous activity during the Black Study Intensive from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, where the Center of African American Poetry and Poetics will hold virtual performances and creative sessions.
“Racial inequality and injustice run counter to the very mission of a university,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in a release. “Our fundamental objectives – to advance the frontiers of knowledge, to be a source of opportunity through education, and to improve society – are all directly harmed if we allow or sustain inequality or injustice based on an individual’s race or ethnicity.”
