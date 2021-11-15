LORETTO – St. Francis University is collecting book donations for the school's Dolly Parton Imagination Library program that was launched in September.
To date, about 1,300 local children have enrolled and there are more than 6,000 eligible in Cambria County.
Residents can provide one book per month to a child for one year for $26 or give $127 to cover the same reader for five years.
Donations can be mailed to St. Francis University, Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 600, Loretto, Pa. 15940; online at www.francis.edu/DollyParton; or by calling 814-472-3021.
