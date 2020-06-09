A peaceful, student-organized “unity walk” event is planned for Sunday afternoon in Somerset.
Participants are expected to gather at 3 p.m. in front of the borough’s Public Safety Building, 340 W. Union St., according to Chief Randy Cox, of the Somerset Borough Police Department.
They will then walk up Union Street to the Somerset County Courthouse, 111 E. Union St., where several speakers will address the group.
Cox said he met on Monday with two of the Somerset Area High School students who are organizing the event.
“I was really impressed with how intelligent, articulate and reasonable they were,” he said. “We’re viewing it as a completely peaceful, manageable event. … Their plans are for what I would call a relatively small event. We’re viewing it as members of our community wishing to exercise their First Amendment rights.”
