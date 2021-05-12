Leslie Baum Rossi created the Trump House.
The converted home on Route 982 in Westmoreland County – painted with a United States flag design and with a larger-than-life cutout of Trump in front – serves as a tribute to the former president.
During the 2016 and 2020 election cycles, Rossi, a Unity Township resident, welcomed visitors to the house and provided them campaign merchandise and information.
Rossi's support of Trump was noticed by the national campaign and led to her receiving an invitation when Trump accepted the Republican nomination at the White House in August.
She is now running for elected office herself, seeking the 59th Legislative District's seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that was left vacant with the death of Republican Rep. Mike Reese earlier this year. The special election takes place on Tuesday.
“I ran a grassroots movement called the Trump House,” Rossi said. “I greeted a thousand voters a day during the election season. And so I was very in touch with the people and what they had to say.
"That is probably the most likely cause of why I ran, because I felt very in touch with the people. I heard what they're saying. I know what they're telling me their needs are, and I wanted to help them. I wanted to be the voice of the people.”
Rossi, the GOP nominee, called herself a supporter of the “America First agenda.”
“My values are very far right,” she said. “I'm pro-Second Amendment. I'm pro-life. I really have no liberal anything. I'm far right. I'm a far-right conservative for the working class.”
When talking about her professional background, Rossi said: “I think I've always been a strong leader. I'm a hard-working individual. I've grown up in a family where we're business-orientated. My husband and I both own businesses. Definitely have done a ton of volunteer work. I'm not afraid to reach out. And I get things done.”
She supports school choice, job creation in sectors such as oil, coal and gas, lower taxes, reduced spending and less business regulation.
Rossi said voters have expressed concerns about the 2020 presidential election having, in their opinion, “lots of irregularities” and unanswered questions after Trump, who lost to Democrat Joe Biden, claimed the results were fraudulent.
“The voters want to be sure that there's transparency and that their votes count,” Rossi said. “That's very important to the voters. They tell me every day.”
She said supporters are “pretty upset that they didn't know about Act 77,” the Pennsylvania voter bill that made no-excuse mail-in ballots available in the commonwealth.
As a result of interest in issues and alleged “voting irregularities,” district residents have become “very energized right now about voting,” Rossi said.
“We have to get involved, and we have to get involved in things that matter to us,” she said. “And that's why I'm running.”
