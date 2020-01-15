The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies will present “Embodied Equity Leadership Training: Creating Inclusive Community,” a workshop on social justice, at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Bottle Works in Johnstown’s Cambria City section, workshop organizers said Tuesday.
According to organizers, topics will include “creating courageous conversations; identity, needs and intersectionality; culture, power and values; race, discrimination and oppression; privileged and marginalized populations; implicit/unconscious bias and microaggressions; cultural competency and action continuum; and strategies for building inclusive communities.”
Participants “will develop a capacity for building cultural competency and learn how to become a social justice advocate,” organizers said.
“A community that is willing to engage in critical self-reflection and do the necessary work of growth around inclusion is one that is healthy, vital and relevant,” Rachel Allen, of the Unity Coalition, said in a press release. “We want to be part of creating a community where all have access to essential resources for thriving, can freely and safely navigate, have their voices heard, and be welcomed and live in peace.”
The workshop presenter, Melody Pannell, described by organizers as “an academic scholar, social work practitioner, diversity administrator and community leader,” is an assistant professor of social work in the Department of Applied Social Sciences at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
The workshop is free, but a donation of $10 to $20 is suggested to help cover costs, according to organizers.
Light refreshments will be provided.
