The Unity Coalition of the Southern Alleghenies will present a free “Unity in Diversity” workshop with Ahmed Yousof at 7 p.m. Friday at Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown.
Yousof, an assistant professor of digital media technology at East Stroudsburg University, will addresses the importance of inclusion in understanding and dealing with the other.
The workshop will introduce concepts of inclusion and strategies that can be used to promote inclusion within the community.
Refreshments will be provided.
