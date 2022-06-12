JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The NAACP Johnstown Branch began its nine-day Juneteenth celebration of unity with music and food on Saturday and Sunday.
This year’s local Juneteenth event kicked off on Saturday with a day-long music festival at Peoples Natural Gas Park.
More than a week’s worth of events have been planned to commemorate the anniversary of a proclamation of the end of slavery.
Oscar Cashaw, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy executive director and promoter of Saturday’s festival, said that one link to Black culture in relation to Juneteenth is music, adding that most of the Black entertainers were first preachers.
“To bring music as a part of the Juneteenth celebration and to bring it as a festival-type setting seemed like the right fit, and also for the community of Johnstown because we have other ethnic groups that do other ethnic things in the community,” he said.
He added that, as a part of the festival, bands and vendors came from places such as South Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Washington, D.C., as well as Johnstown.
According to Cashaw, this was meant to bring the entertainment to individuals who had moved to Johnstown from some of these areas, as well as to local residents who may not have seen these bands and vendors otherwise.
“This is essential with what’s going on with our society,” he said. “It’s nice to have our own activities here in the community so people don’t have to travel so far to enjoy that.”
Cashaw said that Juneteeth is about unity and shows off a different side of Black culture.
“The day recognizing Juneteeth is the end of slavery and the emancipation of the Black culture, so having an event like this and dealing with the crime and disparity, because most time crime takes place when people feel despair because they feel hopelessness,” Cashaw said. “If they’re here now, being a part of what we’re doing, they can see crime is just a small spectrum of the Black culture. The overall picture of the Black culture is having outings that’s fun.”
Juneteeth events continued on Sunday with music, vendors and food in Johnstown’s Central Park.
Kathy Zabala, of Roxbury, attended the event with her husband Raymond and said she was there supporting her granddaughters, who were participating. She said it was a nice day for the event and noted that there were a lot of food vendors to choose from.
Zabala, who is Caucasian and has biracial children and grandchildren, said that it was a chance for the community to all come together “as they should.”
“I think it’s great. I think everyone is one. I don’t even look at color, I don’t,” she said. “I don’t even look at color. People are people.”
Zabala said that while mixed-raced couples were once not accepted, that is still the case to a certain extent and she feels it should be different.
“It’s still not even accepted by certain people, but it shouldn’t be that way – it really shouldn’t,” she said. “If everybody was colorblind, it would be a better world.”
Tom Schuster, secretary of the NAACP Johnstown Branch, said that the weeklong celebration has become the organization’s primary fundraiser.
“This is a lot more interactive,” he said of the event schedule. “There’s a lot more stuff for people to do. There’s a lot of things for kids to do, and I think it’s a good way to introduce the NAACP to the community and also help fund the work that we do throughout the year.”
Francine Cashaw, the assistant secretary of the NAACP Johnstown Branch and a co-organizer of Saturday’s event, said that the local Juneteenth celebration, which started as just one day, “just took off.”
“I think the biggest thing was the unity we had in the community and all of our partners that have joined us,” she said. “I think it’s going to bring the community together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.