The United Way’s 2020 campaign to raise $1.3 million for community grants is continuing through the pandemic.
This year, the “Live United” campaign is as much about raising funds as it is about raising hope in Cambria and Somerset counties, a press release stated.
“We know that human need doesn’t stop for a pandemic. If anything, the work of the United Way is more important than ever,” said Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO.
“Over the course of COVID-19, we know that one in five Pennsylvanians has used a food pantry.”
Contributions can be made online at www.uwlaurel.org/donate or sent to 422 Main St., Suite 203, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.