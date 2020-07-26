The United Way of the Laurel Highlands seeks to better understand food insecurity in Cambria and Somerset counties through a survey of local organizations reaching out to those in need.
The United Way has noted an increased effort over several years to eliminate hunger, but the arrival of COVID-19 showed that the United Way’s two-county serving area has various organizations trying to meet the need of those without food, a United Way statement read.
“The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is requesting that if you are an organization who is working to combat hunger in your local community that you please visit their website to take the food insecurity survey listed on the front of their homepage, www.UWLaurel.org. You may also request a survey by email by emailing Admin@uwlaurel.org.”
The survey is intended to help the organization better understand the community landscape and environment in regards to food distribution, outreach and funding.
