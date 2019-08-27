Bill McKinney, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands, on Tuesday told the charity's board of directors that he plans to retire at the end of the year so that he can spend more time with his family.
McKinney, who has led the charity since 2008, said in a statement that his decision to retire “is timely and filled with gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community in this capacity for the past decade.” He will continue in his current role until his successor is chosen and plans to assist the organization during the leadership transition.
“I am blessed,” he said, “and ready to focus more of my efforts on grandparenting and enjoying life with my family as I plan to change my everyday work status while still being an active volunteer in the community.”
According to the statement, among the organization’s accomplishments during McKinney’s tenure were opening United Way service centers in Somerset and Ebensburg, getting Botvin LifeSkills youth drug and alcohol prevention programs into every school district in Cambria and Somerset counties and doubling the number of local families involved in Nurse-Family Partnership and Parents as Teachers programs.
The statement said that the organization “evolved from a broad-based social services funding agency into a model community impact organization” and made “much progress … on early childhood development, parental engagement and youth drug and alcohol prevention” under McKinney’s leadership.
Pamela Tokar-Ickes, chairwoman of the UWLH board, described McKinney's tenure at the organization's helm as "outstanding" and said that the members of the board “are very appreciative of his passion and dedication to those in need.”
“We have been so fortunate to have someone like Bill whose transformational leadership has brought about effective community impact programs to help people who are struggling,” she said. “We will seek a new leader who will continue to advance these vital efforts.”
Mike Artim, a recent past board chairman, said that McKinney "set the pace for many new initiatives to improve the quality of life in Cambria and Somerset counties."
“Our region has benefited greatly from Bill McKinney’s entrepreneurial leadership of our United Way,” Artim said.
In addition to his work with UWLH, McKinney worked for 18 years as a banking executive and remains involved with his family’s real estate business. He is also an active community volunteer and serves on the boards of several community organizations.
