JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – About 700 women filled 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, prodigiously raising funds for the United Way by purchasing raffle tickets to win dozens of high-value purses.
Many of the women have been attending the annual "Power of the Purse" United Way fundraiser for multiple years and never won a purse, but it's not about the purses really anyway, they said.
"I think it's great to benefit the United Way, and it's nice to get together and socialize," said Elaine Frampton, a First National Bank mortgage specialist, who attended the event Thursday with her friends.
Power of the purse is the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies' single largest fundraising event, generating about $50,000 annually for the nonprofit's core work in early childhood development and parental engagement.
In addition, many guests brought boxes of diapers the organization. The boxes were collected by players from the Johnstown Tomahawks hockey team outside of the arena. Thousands of diapers were collected Thursday and loaded into a trailer.
Flair of Country catered the event. The prized designer purses, many of them valued at hundreds of dollars, were sponsored by individuals and businesses.
Lee Anne Hrebik traveled from Blairsville for the event.
"I work for Highmark, and we are always proud to support the United Way," she said.
On Sept. 1, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands and the United Way of Blair County announced they merged their organizations to form the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies.
The merged organization serves Cambria, Somerset and Blair counties.
Karen Struble Myers, leader of the former United Way of the Laurel Highlands, is the president and CEO of the new organization. She was busy on Thursday, handing purses to winners.
Sherry Merkel's Berlin-based business, Sherry's Cleaning, paid for a table.
"We came to win a purse and help everybody out as much as we can," Merkel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.