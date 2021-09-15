JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Carrying nothing but the clothes on their backs and belongings in a trash bag, a mother and her child moved to housing in Johnstown to escape domestic violence.
Greater Johnstown School District Superintendent Amy Arcurio related that story and said she wished that was an uncommon situation for the school district's students.
But it's not. It's even ubiquitously known within the school district as being "linoleum poor" or having nothing but the linoleum under their feet.
Arcurio said that's why the United Way of the Laurel Highlands' funding campaign that kicked off Wednesday is crucial.
About 100 people, including donors and agency leaders, attended a breakfast at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center to mark the start of the 2021 campaign season.
The United Way's goal is to raise $1.15 million, which will be given back to Cambria and Somerset counties through 30 agencies, including the Greater Johnstown School District.
Arcurio said the district provided clothes, food and furniture for the family she spoke about. That student today, she said, is a certified nursing assistant, married and has a daughter "who does not have her whole world in a green garbage bag."
In 2020, agencies funded through the United Way provided 18,157 people with meals or housing and 3,054 people with medical care.
Last year's funding also provided 3,646 safe nights for victims of abuse and 6,500 students received drug or alcohol education.
United Way Chairman Jeff Wood, general manager for Kongsberg Protech Systems in Johnstown, said workplace campaigns as well as private donors help fund the United Way's efforts.
"We are looking forward to again raising funds to distribute to our partner agencies," he said.
The results of the United Way's effort to raise $1.15 million will be announced in June.
