One diaper at a time, an area organization is working toward creating healthier babies and families.
United Way of the Laurel Highlands, in partnership with CamTran, held its “Stuff the Bus” event Friday in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Richland Township to collect package diapers and wipes.
Items collected will benefit United Way’s diaper bank, which was started earlier in the year to distribute diapers at locations in Cambria and Somerset counties.
“This idea came up as a way to collect a high volume of diapers in the community,” said Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands. “We’ve been very fortunate that so far we’ve managed to collect about 31,000 diapers, but the demand by far will someday exceeded the supply so we’re constantly trying to replenish our pantries and store.”
Since the diaper bank’s inception in February, she said, nearly 10,000 diapers have been given away.
“We have a variety of sizes, everything from newborn through size 7, and we also accept pull-ups,” Struble Myers said.
“We’re grateful for people’s generosity related to the project.”
She said United Way participates in the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed project that supports families who make above the federal poverty level, but not enough to sustain a good quality of life.
“Oftentimes they’re really stretching their dollars on a month-to-month basis to meet their family’s needs, so we decided to create this supplemental service to help families who may experience a need,” Struble Myers said. “Also, having a supply of clean diapers is very important for a child to be able to go to child care, so if you don’t have a supply, you can’t necessarily access child care, and we don’t want people experiencing lost days of work.”
She said they’re pleased by the community’s response to the diaper drive.
“We had people showing up the moment we opened the doors of the bus,” Struble Myers said. “Giant Eagle was so gracious and marked down the price of diapers for the day, so it’s great to see how everyone has responded, coming out of the store and handing us a pack of diapers.”
Diaper distribution sites include Cambria County Child Development Corp., 300 Prave St., Suite 101, Ebensburg; Small Town Hope, 2214 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria; Beginnings Inc., 111 Market St., Johnstown; Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies Moxham Food Pantry, 540 Central Ave., Johnstown; The Learning Lamp, 2025 Bedford St., Johnstown; Family Center Salisbury office, 192 Smith St., Salisbury; Tableland, 535 E. Main St., Suite 1, Somerset; and Family Center Central City office, 314 Central Ave., Central City.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month.
Emergency sites are available for those unable to get to a diaper bank during the scheduled time. Site hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Salvation Army Service Center, 334 W. Main St., Somerset.
For more information or to donate diapers and wipes, call 814-535-2563 or email admin@uwlaurel.org.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
