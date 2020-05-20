The United Way of the Laurel Highlands is injecting more than $888,000 starting July 1, into local community programs and agencies through 2021.
Board Chairwoman Pamela Tokar-Ickes called the organization’s annual meeting to order over a Zoom web conference Wednesday because of COVID-19 social distancing.
For the nearly 50 people in the Zoom conference to meet in person would have exceeded the state’s guideline for gatherings of 25 people.
“I don’t think we could have predicted where we find ourselves today, but the organization continues to stand for childhood education and providing for basic human needs,” Tokar-Ickes said.
The meeting included the election of new members to the 23-member board, in accordance with the organization’s bylaws.
Deb Barron, vice president of NFP Corp., was elected for a three-year term. Karen Remick, administrative director for the Somerset Technology Center, and Sue Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation, were reelected for their second three-year term.
United Way of the Laurel Highlands President Karen Struble Myers has been with the organization for two months. She was hired by the organization just one week before COVID-19 put the world on pause.
“We often talk about the new normal – but the fact is the situation has been nothing but normal – as so many people have had their lives disrupted or changed indefinitely,” she said.
In partnership with the 1889 Foundation, the United Way developed an Emergency Health and Human Services Committee to review emergency requests for critical community needs such as food, personal protective equipment and emergency housing.
In addition, it provided flexibility to partner agencies to direct their fourth-quarter funding to their area of greatest need. The United Way also collaborated with Lee Initiatives, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and the 1889 Foundation to share resources, cross-pollinate grant making, and support areas where there were gaps in safety net services.
“Through this all, we have seen those glimmers of normal reflected in the people who are continuing to serve our communities, in the folks who have stepped up to help, and in those that continue to cultivate goodness, compassion and resiliency,” Struble Myers said.
Struble Myers also noted several accomplishments in the communities in Cambria and Somerset counties over the past year:
• The Nurse Family Partnership expansion resulted in a 15% overall increase in enrollment, increasing from 114 families to 132 families.
• Parents As Teachers had 207 families enrolled and Botvin Life Skills Training is implemented in all 24 public schools in Cambria and Somerset counties. More than 8,100 students were reached through that program.
• The United Way partnered with the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Cambria County Single County Authority to advance youth drug and alcohol prevention, specifically focusing on expansion and sustainability of services.
• The United Way continued to support basic human services needs assuring that area residents had access to medical and dental care, food pantries, community meal programs, and heating and utility assistance.
