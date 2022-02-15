JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – United Way of the Laurel Highlands is offering assistance to struggling families in Cambria and Somerset counties, thanks to a donation of 22,000 diapers.
The nonprofit organization has launched its diaper bank with dispersal points located throughout each county.
Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands, said they participate in the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed project that supports families who make above the federal poverty level, but not enough to sustain a good quality of life.
“We found out that many of our working families are struggling in our community, and as we thought about ways we could provide support, we discovered that diaper need is something that affects one out of every three families in Pennsylvania,” she said. “Having a clean supply of diapers is important, and oftentimes if a child doesn’t have them, they can’t attend a child care center, so not having a clean supply of diapers is a barrier to work.”
A diaper collection was held over the past summer with individuals, businesses and organizations contributing. Volunteers worked to repackage and label diapers, making them ready for distribution.
“The average number of diapers families are short a month is 25, so our diaper bag program is meant to be a supplemental service,” Struble Myers said. “The diapers have been divided into lots of 25 by size and they will be able to be picked up by families once a month at designated locations.”
Sites include Cambria County Child Development Corp., 300 Prave St., Suite 101, Ebensburg; Small Town Hope, 2214 Bigler Ave., Northern Cambria; Beginnings Inc., 111 Market St., Johnstown; Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies Moxham Food Pantry, 540 Central Ave., Johnstown; The Learning Lamp, 2025 Bedford St., Johnstown; Family Center Salisbury office, 192 Smith St., Salisbury; Tableland, 535 E. Main St., Suite 1, Somerset; and Family Center Central City office, 314 Central Ave., Central City.
“We wanted to eliminate as many barriers as possible for families to get to a diaper bank, so we arranged the partner sites by school district,” Struble Myers said.
Hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the last Tuesday of the month.
Emergency sites are available for those unable to get to a diaper bank during the scheduled time. Site hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at YWCA Greater Johnstown, 526 Somerset St., Johnstown, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at Salvation Army Service Center, 334 W. Main St., Somerset.
“We hope that by providing this service, we’re able to relieve some of the pressure on our working families and have healthier babies in our community,” Struble Myers said.
For more information, call 814-535-2563 or email admin@uwlaurel.org.
