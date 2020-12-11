Mask up against COVID-19.
United Way of the Laurel Highland is launching its United Against COVID-19 campaign in an effort to encourage people to wear masks as a way of preventing the spread of the virus.
“This really came about through a collaboration with some of our board members and conversations that we were having around leadership in the community and encouraging others to do their part,” said Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highland.
The initial phase of the campaign will feature photographed United Way board members wearing masks.
“This is a way that we can encourage health and well-being in the community and this issue of the rapid spread of the COVID virus,” Myers said.
“As board and community members, we want to do our part to encourage others. We’re also partnering with other individuals across the community to continue to build awareness around the importance of using a mask.”
The campaign will go live over the weekend on United Way’s website at www.uwlaurel.org and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/UnitedWayLaurelHighlands.
In addition, a series of ads will run in the pages of The Tribune-Democrat promoting the campaign.
Myers said moving forward they’ll be asking community leaders to participate by wearing a mask and be photographed.
“We’ll be sharing those on social media as well as offering a variety of tips that people can reference in order to think about ways that they can be more cautious around transmitting the COVID virus and what to do if they suspect they have it,” she said.
Myers said individuals are welcome to share masked photos of themselves on United Way’s social media sites.
“That will be a great way to illustrate that the message is taking hold and people feel that they can do their fair share to help prevent the spread of the virus,” she said.
The campaign will run throughout the holiday season and into 2021.
“In the spirit of the holiday season this is a gesture of good will toward all, and we want to make sure that people are not only comfortable with wearing a mask but are encouraging others to do so,” Myers said.
“This is a simple way to reduce risk and help others.”
Businesses and organizations interested in participating in the campaign can call United Way of the Laurel Highlands at 814-535-2563.
