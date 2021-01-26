School suspensions, car sales, bank loans, arrests – studies show unconscious biases play a role in the making of all of those every day occurrences, University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg professor Melissa Marks said.
Black, white, male, female, gay, straight, rural, urban – unconscious biases are built around boxes people check off to identify themselves and others, she said.
About 50 leaders from social service agencies in Cambria and Somerset counties attended the first of four monthly sessions scheduled through April aimed to address bias in organizations and the Johnstown community as a whole.
The sessions are sponsored by United Way of the Laurel Highlands and led by Marks, a University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg professor, whose areas of research include multicultural education and diversity.
The next session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 23 over Zoom, United Way President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Struble Myers said.
“We look at it as a building block type of training,” she said.
“It’s an opportunity to create change in our community.”
There are multiple types of biases, and for a two-hour session Tuesday, Marks discussed the unconscious sort.
Unconscious biases are automatic and out of the control of the person who holds them, Marks said.
“We have biases with serious and real negative consequences for people of color, women and other groups,” she said.
“Implicit or unconscious biases affect actions, and we all have them. And they are hard to change, but awareness helps us change our actions.”
Marks said unconscious biases are reinforced by cognitive dissonance, which she defined as “discomfort between two conflicting things we believe are true.”
“We have serious instances of cognitive dissonance,” she said.
“For example, ‘police officers are good and police brutality exists.’ That’s a hard truth to handle. When we feel the discomfort of cognitive dissonance, we should slow down and ask ourselves why we feel uncomfortable and give ourselves time.”
The surest way to overcome cognitive dissonance is to talk with people who hold different views, she said.
The first session on Tuesday was a broad overview, she said.
The next session will further develop the conversation and address questions of “What do we do? How do we overcome implicit biases in our community?” she said.
Marks said the monthly training sessions will include humor and interaction, though people won’t be asked to contribute beyond their comfort zones.
“In the end, it’s partly about realizing that most Americans have the same values,” she said.
Additional sessions are scheduled for Feb. 23, March 23 and April 27.
To register for training sessions, email admin@uwlaurel.org.
