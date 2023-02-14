JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This past year, the United Way of the Laurel Highlands Diaper Bank contributed nearly 35,000 diapers to local families in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Roughly one in three families fall short by about 25 diapers each month. To assist with that issue, the United Way started the diaper bank.
Since then, several community diaper drives have taken place at events, businesses, nonprofits and schools to bolster the backstock, leading to a sustainable supply of 93,000 diapers.
During the monthly distribution, volunteers help by repacking diapers into parcels of 25 by size, and new this year, the United Way will start handing out supplies at housing communities in Johnstown.
Diapers can be dropped off at The Tribune-Democrat office, 425 Locust St., or email admin@uwlaurel.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.