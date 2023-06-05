United Way of the Laurel Highlands has partnered with CamTran to hold its “Stuff the Bus” event from noon to 6 p.m. June 30 at Giant Eagle, 1451 Scalp Ave., Richland Township.
Donations of packaged diapers are requested for United Way’s diaper bank.
Wipes also will be collected.
United Way started the diaper bank in 2021 and it distributes diapers at locations in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Information: rick@uwlaurel.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.