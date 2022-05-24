JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 58,000 residents of Cambria and Somerset counties received help with basic needs last year thanks to donors to the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
The organization annually raises donations and competes for grants to meet goals that include advancing community health, increasing food security and supporting early learning initiatives.
One of the United Way's newest partner agencies, Somerset County Mobile Food Bank, is working to reduce food insecurity by producing access to fresh, local food items.
The United Way began another new program in the past year, collecting more than 39,000 diapers to start a regional diaper bank for Somerset and Cambria counties.
Those programs are among a couple dozen that will share $788,000 this year from the United Way's 2021 donor campaign, the organization's 2021 annual report shows.
Donations allocations
|United Way 2022-23 allocations of donations
|Grant Writing Initiatives United Way of the Laurel Highlands $74,559
|Community Impact Initiatives United Way of the Laurel Highlands $68,530
|Community Outreach Services United Way of the Laurel Highlands $61,414
|Nurse-Family Partnership Home Nursing Agency $50,000
|Direct Services to Victims of Violent Crimes Victim Services $42,000
|Youth Drug & Alcohol Prevention Cambria County Drug Coalition $40,000
|Parents As Teachers Family Center $34,000
|Free Medical Clinic Highlands Health $32,500
|Preschool Programming Small Town Hope $24,000
|Flood City Youth Academy Youth Tutoring $20,000
|Emergency Food & Shelter United Way of the Laurel Highlands $21,897
|PA 211 Southwest PA $15,225
|Drop-In Center Peer Empowerment Network $15,000
|Homeless Shelter - Cambria Catholic Charities $15,000
|Emergency Financial Assistance Catholic Charities $14,000
|Girl Scouts Urban Setting Girl Scouts $10,000
|Homeless Shelter - Somerset Next Step Center $10,000
|Power Hour Boys & Girls Clubs $10,000
|Preschool Tuition Assistance The Learning Lamp $8,000
|Children’s Vision Screening Program Somerset County Blind Association $7,500
|Community Help Center Women’s Help Center $4,265 Heating Assistance
|Salvation Army Somerset Service Center $3,500
|Sustainable Produce Program Somerset County Mobile Food Bank $3,000
|Donor Designated Pledges $23,635
|Parents As Teachers Beginnings, Inc. $180,000
The United Way has also worked to procure $1.7 million in grants for local nonprofits, the report shows.
The report was reviewed Tuesday by 60 attendees of a morning Zoom meeting. Attendees included the organization's board, staff members and partners.
In its report, the The United Way noted special appreciation for its partnership with the 1889 Foundation, which provided $505,078 to be invested across partner agency programs.
Board Chairman Jeffrey Wood said the nonprofit is well positioned to continue its 90-year history in the region.
"The United Way received a clean auditor's report for the year ended June 30 2021, and the United Way continues to have a strong balance sheet and is financially healthy," he said.
President and CEO Karen Struble Myers summarized the report Tuesday and closed her remarks with a quote from Fred Rogers.
"'It's not so much what we have in this life that matters; its what we do with what we have,'" she said.
She thanked donors and volunteers who've helped the United Way meet basic health and human services needs.
"Thank you for doing what's right for our community, what's right for our neighbors," she said, "for doing what is not always easy, but doing it for the good of others."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.