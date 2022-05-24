Karen Struble Myers

Karen Struble Myers is the new president and CEO of the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 58,000 residents of Cambria and Somerset counties received help with basic needs last year thanks to donors to the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

The organization annually raises donations and competes for grants to meet goals that include advancing community health, increasing food security and supporting early learning initiatives.

One of the United Way's newest partner agencies, Somerset County Mobile Food Bank, is working to reduce food insecurity by producing access to fresh, local food items.

The United Way began another new program in the past year, collecting more than 39,000 diapers to start a regional diaper bank for Somerset and Cambria counties.

Those programs are among a couple dozen that will share $788,000 this year from the United Way's 2021 donor campaign, the organization's 2021 annual report shows.

Donations allocations

Below is a list of United Way of the Laurel Highlands' 2022-23 allocations of in-kind and monetary donations to partner agencies – $788,235 total.

United Way 2022-23 allocations of donations
Grant Writing Initiatives United Way of the Laurel Highlands $74,559
Community Impact Initiatives United Way of the Laurel Highlands $68,530
Community Outreach Services United Way of the Laurel Highlands $61,414
Nurse-Family Partnership Home Nursing Agency $50,000
Direct Services to Victims of Violent Crimes Victim Services $42,000
Youth Drug & Alcohol Prevention Cambria County Drug Coalition $40,000
Parents As Teachers Family Center $34,000
Free Medical Clinic Highlands Health $32,500
Preschool Programming Small Town Hope $24,000
Flood City Youth Academy Youth Tutoring $20,000
Emergency Food & Shelter United Way of the Laurel Highlands $21,897
PA 211 Southwest PA $15,225
Drop-In Center Peer Empowerment Network $15,000
Homeless Shelter - Cambria Catholic Charities $15,000
Emergency Financial Assistance Catholic Charities $14,000
Girl Scouts Urban Setting Girl Scouts $10,000
Homeless Shelter - Somerset Next Step Center $10,000
Power Hour Boys & Girls Clubs $10,000
Preschool Tuition Assistance The Learning Lamp $8,000
Children’s Vision Screening Program Somerset County Blind Association $7,500
Community Help Center Women’s Help Center $4,265 Heating Assistance
Salvation Army Somerset Service Center $3,500
Sustainable Produce Program Somerset County Mobile Food Bank $3,000
Donor Designated Pledges $23,635
Parents As Teachers Beginnings, Inc. $180,000

The United Way has also worked to procure $1.7 million in grants for local nonprofits, the report shows. 

The report was reviewed Tuesday by 60 attendees of a morning Zoom meeting. Attendees included the organization's board, staff members and partners.

In its report, the The United Way noted special appreciation for its partnership with the 1889 Foundation, which provided $505,078 to be invested across partner agency programs. 

Board Chairman Jeffrey Wood said the nonprofit is well positioned to continue its 90-year history in the region. 

"The United Way received a clean auditor's report for the year ended June 30 2021, and the United Way continues to have a strong balance sheet and is financially healthy," he said.

President and CEO Karen Struble Myers summarized the report Tuesday and closed her remarks with a quote from Fred Rogers.

"'It's not so much what we have in this life that matters; its what we do with what we have,'" she said.

She thanked donors and volunteers who've helped the United Way meet basic health and human services needs. 

"Thank you for doing what's right for our community, what's right for our neighbors," she said, "for doing what is not always easy, but doing it for the good of others."

