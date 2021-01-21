Conemaugh Township officials approved a new deal with its United Steel Workers union that puts them under contract through 2024.
The four-year-deal covers the township’s four road crew employees and includes a 3% increase this year, which is approximately 50 cents an hour on average, supervisors said.
Wages increase by 21/2% for each following year, according to Township Chairman Steve Buncich.
In a separate move, the board also voted to increase Cindy Walerysiak’s pay by 50 cents an hour.
The board tabled plans to consider a wage adjustment for police Chief Vincent Zangaglia, with supervisors opting to review department budget figures before bringing the matter to a vote.
