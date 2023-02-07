ARMAGH, Pa. – United School District has filed a claim with its insurance company seeking reimbursement for money that is allegedly missing after being raised for a band trip to Florida.
How much money was allegedly taken is still undetermined, according to acting Superintendent Charles Koren.
An investigation is ongoing.
“We don’t control that timeline,” Koren said after a school board workshop on Tuesday. “We are at the decision-maker’s calendar of both what is investigated and found by the Pennsylvania State Police crime unit and the CM Regent Insurance Co. and what they can reimburse.”
Students spent years raising money for the trip to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida.
But, a few weeks ago, officials discovered that the band boosters’ account balance was allegedly well short of what it should have been.
The district originally canceled the trip due to lack of funds. Penns Manor Area School District band members then offered United students the opportunity to join them during their upcoming trip to those same locations in April. United accepted the invitation.
Since then, the United community has donated more than $8,000 to help cover the cost of sending approximately 45 to 50 students to Florida, according to information provided by the district during the public meeting.
“I believe that everybody fully understood, in our school community, the hopes that were dashed, and they did not want to see that occur to students that they care about, and so they have come forth to offer what they can to allow and further encourage actually that this trip occur and that the kids have a good time,” Koren said.
United Board of Directors President Eric Matava said the generosity is “inspiring” and that the school district is “very, very grateful to all those who have donated.”
