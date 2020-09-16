COVID-19 has been reported in United Elementary School, according to information posted on the district's Facebook page.
An initial message from the Pennsylvania Department of Health stated that anyone who was present at the elementary school's cafeteria from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m., any day from Sept. 8-11, may have been exposed to the virus. That message was made public on Tuesday.
Then, on Wednesday, the district posted: “The United School District contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) today regarding an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 at the Elementary School. The Department of Health is continuing their contact tracing of students who may have been in contact with this particular student. We encourage all to adhere to the safety and mitigation efforts in reminding staff and students of the importance of wearing masks when feasible, hand washing regularly, and continuing to social distance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.