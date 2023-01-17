ARMAGH, Pa. – United High School’s marching band is going to Walt Disney World.
An original trip for which students and parents had been raising money for years was canceled when some of the funds allegedly went missing – a matter that is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police.
It appeared the band members would not get the opportunity to perform at the popular Florida destination. But then came a helping hand.
The Penns Manor Area High School marching band offered to have the United students join them for their planned trip to Walt Disney World from April 10-15. The two bands will now perform together, according to a press release sent by the United School District and the high school’s marching band on Tuesday.
“The students will not lose the opportunity that we thought was lost, and it’s all because of a neighboring school district being hospitable and gracious to welcome the United students along,” United Acting Superintendent Charles Koren said during a telephone interview.
Students and parents expressed concern after it was discovered funds were missing.
“People that were emotionally hurt because their kid was losing an opportunity for a trip will now still have that opportunity to gain that same experience,” Koren said. “I think that’s marvelous. I believe that our parents and our school community will be forever thankful for Penns Manor stepping up to the plate and saying, ‘Hey, think about this.’”
Details still need to be worked out about paying for the trip.
“There is an amount that is still in the account,” Koren said. “That will be utilized. ... There have been offers of some fundraising, and we’re going to take advantage of that. Eventually, the band boosters will have a GoFundMe page set up. Whatever might be short – and we don’t know what will be short, if there will be an amount short – the school will advance or front it.”
According to the release: “Depending on the outcome of the investigation of the PSP, the district would, of course, use all means, including insurance claims, to recover any missing money. These recovery efforts will be banked so those younger classes can again plan on this traditional event cycle of every few years.”
Penns Manor Area School District representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
