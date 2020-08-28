All members of the United School District marching band have been quarantined as a precaution due to one testing positive for COVID-19.
Barbara Perkins, superintendent, said around 80 students are currently learning from home at the direction of the state department of health.
“Whatever they tell us to do that’s what we’re following,” Perkins added.
Band members were participating in the annual summer camp for a little more than one week before school began when the district found out about the coronavirus case on Aug. 19.
Although mitigation efforts were in place, school officials couldn’t determine who had come in close proximity with the student who tested positive so the whole group needed to be quarantined.
“We were prepared,” Perkins said.
Following protocols previously set in United’s health and safety plan, the district canceled a planned parent night for the band and later distributed Chromebooks so the students could continue their education from home.
Perkins said it was a smooth transition and students are expected to return to campus by Thursday.
The incident is the third case at United during the summer months.
Previously, two members of the football team who had been on the grounds practicing for the upcoming year tested positive for the virus.
However, none of the students from that activity needed quarantined.
Perkins said the state department of health determined that because the students were working in small groups and wearing masks, isolating them was not necessary.
United students began the new school year Wednesday and administrators have determined that a five-day per week schedule is suitable for the time being.
Perkins said thus far operations have been going well.
Students are wearing masks with scheduled breaks, everyone is socially distanced and teachers are being encouraged to hold class outside when feasible.
