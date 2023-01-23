ARMAGH, Pa. – For years, students in United School District’s music department sold what 10th-grader John Michael Dunn laughingly described as “lots and lots and lots of hoagies” to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida this spring.
Thousands of dollars had been collected. All plans were close to being finalized.
But then a problem arose. Some of the money that the students raised – hoagie by hoagie, pizza by pizza, small donation by small donation – went missing, a matter that is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police. Administrators canceled the trip. All the students’ work seemed to be for naught.
Then came good news.
Penns Manor Area High School band director Paul Rode and students invited their United counterparts to join them for their own trip to those locations, set to take place from April 10 to 15.
Jared Donelson, a 12th-grade drum major at United, said being able to go, after the trip was in doubt, makes it feel like all the hard work “pays off” in the end.
“I feel like it’s rewarding for the whole community who has felt the stress along with us,” Dunn, a percussionist, said. “Everyone’s very excited and relieved.”
Approximately 50 members of the United High School band – ninth through 12th grades – are expected to go, riding on a second bus that Penns Manor reserved, but ultimately did not need for its own students.
“It’s going to be a good experience,” United High School acting Principal Justin Henning said. “They’re going to get to work with a neighboring school. They’re going to get to work with a different group of students. It’s really an exercise in collaboration that we’re talking about.”
Details are being worked out regarding what music the two bands will play during their parade march at Universal Studios.
“I’m looking forward to the performing aspect, of getting to perform in front of that many people, at such a well-known place,” Hannah Rudnik, a 10th-grade piccolo player, said during an interview in the United band room on Monday.
United’s music department takes a trip to Disney every four years.
School officials said this spring’s trip would not have been possible without the generosity of Penns Manor.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re in this situation, but it really highlights what this community is about,” Henning said. “I can’t say enough good things about Penns Manor. They certainly had no obligation to reach out and do what they did.
"I could go on all day about how thankful we are to Penns Manor for reaching out and modifying their trip, modifying their experience to include us. Otherwise, there was literally no way this trip was going to happen if it wasn’t for Penns Manor.”
Luke Hamilton, United’s band director, discussed Penns Manor’s gesture in the context of the overall life lessons taught by participating in band.
“Band is much more than just playing music,” said Hamilton, a former Penns Manor student who was instructed by Rode. “It’s much more than just having that creative outlet. The band and the arts really teaches so much more than the subject matter. We really teach what it is to be a good human being.
“We’re all on the same team, pulling toward the same goals. There are no bench-sitters. We have to build each other up as our own support unit. Seeing them reach out, and so many other schools and organizations, it really shines a light on what we teach, and what we cultivate and harness what it is to be a good person, to reach out when people are in need, to extend a hand to the younger members of our section, and listen and respect the people around us. I think, as a whole, in general, the world could use more of that.
“Band has had that recipe forever that really makes quality people, quality colleagues, quality students, young adults.”
Contributions and support have come from elsewhere, too, according to Hamilton.
“It’s always really reassuring, from the community aspect, that we’ve had a myriad of businesses, individuals, organizations reach out to us, other school districts,” Hamilton said.
The United students must still pay for their trips.
Some money was still in the account.
A fundraiser is also underway. Hamilton said donations can be sent to United School District with “Florida trip” written on the memo line. District officials said money will also be advanced to help pay for the trip if necessary.
