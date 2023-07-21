SOMERSET, Pa. – The union representing Somerset County’s 911 workers responded to the county’s passage on Tuesday of a deal that raises pay for those workers, saying the agreement was a necessity to ensure that county residents are safe.
“We wanted to get wages raised for all of our bargaining unit members,” said Jerry George, a staff representative for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, noting that the union also represents Somerset County maintenance workers, clerks and other staff.
“But we felt like this was a good starting point. Both sides felt the need to reach an agreement with the 911 dispatchers for the safety of the county and the people who live there.”
The 911 center has been struggling in recent months at a point when workers have been pressing for higher pay.
The center is looking for its third management-level director in as many months after longtime director Brad Lavan was suspended and later resigned from his post, and after his successor, Troy Glotfelty, also swiftly resigned.
The county’s current 14-member staff of 911 dispatchers is down 11 people – following a wave of departures that some have blamed on low wages.
Somerset County’s commissioners have maintained most of their experienced workers have departed due to retirements, but haven’t questioned that issues need to be addressed inside the department. They have hired three independent contractors – each former managers in the 911 center – to provide support.
Tuesday’s memorandum of understanding, approved 3-0 by the board, boosts wages for most veteran 911 dispatchers by nearly $5, from $13.80 to $18.75, while also increasing starting wages for new hires from $13 an hour to $15.
That starting rate increases to $16.88 per hour – 90% of the “base rate” – once trainees are at the job for six months, the deal shows.
George said the union is hopeful that the new wages will attract reinforcements for the dispatchers who remain at the job – but a key component of the memorandum is that the situation will be reviewed every 60 days to see if goals are being met.
“If it’s not working to (retain and recruit) employees at the center, we’re going to have to readdress it,” he said.
Calls for Somerset County to boost 911 workers’ pay often took center stage during county commissioners’ meetings the past few months, with some residents suggesting that the county was dragging its feet on a deal.
Documents obtained by The Tribune-Democrat showed county commissioners and the union started discussing a nearly identical deal to the one passed on Tuesday as early as June 9.
But the union countered with a proposal seeking 7.5%, or $2,000-per-year, raises for its non-911 workers, such as its row office clerks and maintenance staff.
County officials rejected that idea. The final deal upon which the union and the county agreed added the “60-day” review provision to continue to monitor the 911 center situation.
The deal is separate from the entire, 160-plus-member bargaining unit’s contract, which is set to expire Dec. 31.
George said that memorandums targeting pay for specific groups of employees hit hard by departures in recent years have become more common, because the problem that the Somerset County 911 center is facing has been occurring in municipalities across the state as inflation and increased job stress has outpaced pay growth.
“A lot of bargaining unit members are sort of locked into their contracts right now,” he said, noting that the deals were signed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Somerset County’s commissioners have historically been resistant to reopen contracts mid-term to prevent overspending tax dollars beyond their budget.
Board members have said they are already opening bargaining with the union on its next deal, which is currently slated to go into effect January 2024.
