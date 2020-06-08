The labor union representing Cambria County Transit Authority employees is demanding that CamTran deliver policy changes and supplies to help keep workers and riders safe from COVID-19 as the state reopens.
The demands include hazard pay of 11/2 times the regular rate, proper personal protective equipment (PPE), the continuation of rear-door boarding, better airflow and appropriate air filters, and passenger limits on vehicles to ensure social distancing.
CamTran has made changes including roping off seats directly behind drivers – with the exception of wheelchair areas – but passenger limits would also be helpful, union President Jeffrey Hritz said.
“Nighttime buses are so packed, drivers were complaining it was unsafe,” he said. “There are people riding those buses, and the company was told that. Granted, it’s not every bus, but there are buses that get packed.”
CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said overall ridership is down by 50%, though it may be increasing since the county entered the “green” phase. Drivers have the ability to call for backup buses at peak times, she said.
She said she was surprised by the demands outlined by Hritz for the 88 CamTran employees in the ATU Local 1279-Johnstown union.
Hritz sent out a press release about the demands a little more than two weeks after the local union and CamTran agreed on a one-year contract.
The contract that was finalized May 22 goes into effect July 1, and includes a 2.5% pay increase.
“In our recent labor contract negotiations, the hazard pay proposal was dropped by the union in lieu of a 2.5% pay increase for a one-year contract that was approved by union members and then the CamTran board of directors on May 22,” Lucey-Noll said.
She provided The Tribune-Democrat with a copy of the wage agreement, which was dated May 13 and signed by Hritz.
But Hritz said he and the union membership were not content with the contract.
“They (CamTran officials) don’t want to negotiate with the union on stuff important to us,” he said. “I asked for hazard pay three times starting in March and got denied. On the third time, we had a contract, and I tried to get a one-time payment of $1,500 added for each person for hazard pay. That was denied, too. So we had a one-year contract with a 2.5% raise.”
Hritz said after the contract was signed, he spoke to the union’s international vice president about the hazard-pay question.
“They said ‘we’ll figure something out,’ and that’s when we put out a press release saying we need hazard pay,” he said.
ATU Local 1279-Johnstown is one chapter of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) – the largest labor union representing transit and allied workers in the United States and Canada.
Lucey-Noll said she believes most of the union’s demands have been met.
“CamTran has done and continues to do everything on the list, except for hazard pay,” she said. “I think in places where you have a higher concentration of people, you might have a greater argument for hazard pay. ... We are taking all kinds of precautions. Plus ridership is down.”
Request to ‘negotiate’
In his Friday statement, Hritz noted that the demands also come as the union expressed concern that there was a known instance of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
CamTran announced in late April that an employee had been infected. Hritz said CamTran did not communicate to workers who may have come into contact with the infected individual.
“By refusing to disclose this information about workers who were infected, it’s clear CamTran is not taking this situation seriously and endangering the lives of workers and riders,” read a statement attributed to Hritz.
“As front-line heroes, our lives and the lives of our families and riders are put in jeopardy every day we go to work. It is well past time that CamTran come to the table and negotiate over these critical issues.”
Lucey-Noll said CamTran did not disclose the infected employee’s identity in accordance with privacy requirements of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
“We’ve said from beginning we were protecting the worker’s HIPAA rights,” she said. “That’s what I told the union at the time. We asked the employee if they had been in close contact – conversation, lunch, sitting next to someone – with any other employee, and they said no.
“We communicated that to the union president and vice president.”
She said CamTran informed all employees immediately and instituted thermometer checks for employees.
More than 50 ATU members have been infected with COVID-19, a press release from the local union read.
Measures taken
Lucey-Noll listed several measures CamTran has taken to protect its employees.
A round of N95 face masks were distributed on April 6, she said. On Friday, 2,500 face cloth masks arrived from the federal transit administration and plans to secure more masks are ongoing.
Since March 23, CamTran required customers to wear face coverings in order to ride the bus.
“Staff was given overtime to deep-clean buses during evening shifts,” she said. “In addition, we added temporary workers to continue our heightened cleaning protocol. This includes daily cleaning of air filters in buses. In addition, all HVAC systems have been professionally cleaned in all our facilities.”
In addition, she said, CamTran purchased AEGIS microbe shield cleaning product and applied it to all buses and facilities March 24.
For social-distancing purposes, CamTran suspended fares and started rear-door boarding, roped off front seats and – on the larger urban buses – gave a 10-foot distance between drivers and customers, which she noted was 4 more feet than recommended by the CDC.
“The shared ride (Reserve-A-Ride) bus service ridership has been down nearly 75% for months, so social distancing on smaller buses hasn’t been an issue,” she said.
CamTran also added clear vinyl shower curtains at drivers’ compartments to act as barrier between drivers and customers.
“We informed the union three weeks ago about installing Plexiglas barriers in coming weeks,” Lucey-Noll said, “and we are waiting for parts from a bus manufacturer.”
