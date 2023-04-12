SOMERSET, Pa. – The job of Somerset County's 911 coordinator, who was put on leave in March for undisclosed reasons, is just one of seven full-time posts that are unoccupied in the department, Somerset County officials said.
That's taking a toll on the Somerset County 911 dispatchers who are still on the job, said Margaret Pastirko, staff representative for District 83 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union.
"These are employees who worked through the whole (COVID-19) pandemic," Pastirko said. "They didn't get to sit at home, and with the numbers down ... it starts to take a toll."
County 911 communications officers keep the 911 dispatch center running around the clock, gathering vital information and dispatching help when emergencies occur. When staffing shortages linger and intensify, extra workdays and overtime can start to wear employees down, Pastirko said.
"People eventually start to become burned out," she said. "The stress can lead to health problems. Our workers need to be taken care of."
Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis said six full-time positions and one part-time job are unfilled. That's more than double the department's typical number of vacancies in recent years.
The seventh full-time vacancy involves 911 coordinator Bradley Lavan. County officials said on March 28 that Lavan had been placed on leave. They did not reveal why, saying that they do not comment on personnel matters.
Despite the shortfall, a staff of 14 full-time employees and five part-timers is continuing to answer calls around the clock, Landis told the county commissioners on Tuesday during a meeting at which the commissioners recognized National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.
Landis said that the employees are "going above and beyond," dedicating extra hours and days to the job. 911 centers have minimum staffing requirements, and Somerset County is meeting those levels, he added.
"My concern isn't the people we have," Landis said, describing his staff as hard-working and dedicated. "It's the number of applications. It's the longer term. We're not seeing as many people apply as we used to."
Pastirko said new employees have come and gone like "a revolving door" in recent months. The union has said that starting wages are too low – just over $13 an hour, county officials said this week – and that they've tried to get the commissioners to raise that pay to lure more candidates.
"We are concerned about retention," Pastirko said. "We don't just want to fill the positions. ... We want to keep them."
As the nation's public- and private-sector employers are competing against each other to fill positions, the union is the latest group to raise concerns about pay for both new and seasoned Somerset County employees.
Somerset County Prothonotary Brian Fochtman, who is running for commissioner in this spring's primary elections, is the latest of several county row officers to draw attention to the issue. During Tuesday's meeting, he cited an example of a nine-year Somerset County 911 employee who left for the same role in Bedford County.
"We train them and somebody else benefits," Fochtman said.
President Commissioner Gerald Walker said the 911 dispatchers' wages are dictated by an agreed-upon contract that runs through 2023 – but the county is already opening negotiations early with the bargaining unit, and wages will be addressed, including entry-level salaries, Walker told meeting attendees.
But Walker and his fellow commissioners disputed Fochtman's claim that the workforce shortage has reached a "dangerously" low point. After the meeting, Walker criticized that characterization, saying Fochtman is exaggerating the issue to score political points.
Both Walker and Fochtman are among four Republican candidates for commissioner in a high-profile primary race for two nominations. The others are Irv Kimmel and incumbent Commissioner Colleen Dawson.
Through the county's human resources department, efforts have been underway to recruit help in the 911 center. That includes social media ads, TV commercials and other efforts, Landis said.
Trouble finding employees is industry-wide in many professions – 911 included – but there still might be people in the area who might not realize jobs are available at the 911 center, he added.
"We need to get the word out," Landis said. "This is a job where you can make a difference. When an emergency happens ... you can change an outcome based on instructions you give a caller."
If staffing problems would worsen, there are contingency plans that would prevent emergency calls from ever going unanswered, Landis and Walker both said.
The goal is to fill more positions, but if a crisis happens – such as a rapid spread of COVID-19 through the center – there are steps in place to ensure phones are being picked up, Dawson said. By law, the 911 center must plan ahead for any situation, she added.
First, a number of employees who don't work as dispatchers are certified to handle the job and could step into the role for however long they are needed. Also, several portable units were acquired during the pandemic to enable employees to answer calls from home or incident scenes, when needed, county officials said.
And in worst-case scenarios, the area's counties, including Somerset County, have agreements with one another to send calls to a neighboring county until the home county's 911 center is back in operation.
"No matter what," Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said, "somebody will always answer the phone when you call 911."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.