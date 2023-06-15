JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Highlands Community College Police Academy cadets now have a dress uniform thanks to a donation from LCT Energy.
The new clothing consists of a white dress, green tie and black windbreaker sporting the academy logo.
There are 11 cadets participating in the program's first year that are set to graduate in September after competing 919 hours of training and passing the state test.
Of that number, nine have already earned conditional employment offers and should start their jobs upon graduating.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu.
