One person died late Wednesday night in a house fire in Bedford County, state police in Bedford reported.
Troopers were dispatched at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to a fire at a residence in the 5100 block of Allegheny Road in Harrison Township, about three miles south of Schellsburg.
“Upon arrival, it was discovered that an unidentified person was inside the residence and died as a result of the fire,” a trooper wrote in a report issued Friday afternoon.
The victim was still unidentified as of Friday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.