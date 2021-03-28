EBENSBURG – A Cambria Township department store closed for more than two hours Sunday after a note was found stating that a bomb was inside.
Cambria Township Police, Ebensburg Borough Police and a Johnstown Police K9 searched the Walmart Supercenter and determined otherwise, Township Officer Jonathan Szczur said.
Szczur said the note's handwriting appeared to have been a juvenile's and police are reviewing surveillance footage and following leads to determine who might be responsible for the disruptive act.
Police first arrived a few minutes after 1:30 p.m.
Shopper and staff were cleared out of the store so the search could be conducted.
Staff confirmed the store reopened around 4 p.m.
