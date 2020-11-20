Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States, claiming more than 600,000 lives a year.
Men have a slightly higher risk for both developing heart disease and dying from the disease. For men, about one in four deaths is attributed to heart disease; in women, it’s one in five deaths.
“Heart disease starts younger in men,” said Dr. Ehab Morcos, an interventional cardiologist at UPMC Somerset. The risk goes up for men beginning around age 50, but women see significant risk in their 60s, he explained.
“Females are protected because of their hormones,” he said. “After menopause, that protection against heart disease is gone.”
Men are more likely to smoke and have other controllable risk factors, the experts say.
“Men, in general, tend to have higher risk factors,” said Melissa L. Duncan, a physician assistant at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“They tend to be more overweight, compared to women,” she said.
“They have a higher frequency of high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Those factors all lead to them having a higher incidence of coronary disease.”
Coronary artery disease is the most common type of heart disease. It is characterized by decreased blood flow to the heart muscles, which can lead to a heart attack.
A second significant condition is heart failure, sometimes called congestive heart failure, in which the ability of the heart to pump blood through the body is reduced.
The main cause of coronary artery disease is the buildup of cholesterol plaque in arteries, known as atherosclerosis or hardening of the arteries, Morcos explained. When the arteries supplying blood to the heart tissue are affected, the plaque can rupture and form a blockage causing a heart attack.
“If you imagine the artery is like a pipe and the pipe is getting a lot of deposits inside of it to a point it is blocked, that will cause a heart attack,” Morcos said.
Atherosclerosis is not usually confined to the heart’s blood vessels, he continued. Symptoms of hardening of the arteries in other parts of the body can point to the possibility of coronary artery disease.
“If somebody has hardening of the arteries in the legs, as a cardiologist, I have to look at the arteries of the heart,” Morcos said.
“It’s one pipe. It starts in the head all the way down to the toes. If you have a blockage in one area of the pipe you could have another blockage in another part of the pipe.”
Morcos said he asks his male patients about erectile dysfunction because it is often caused by atherosclerosis. If erectile dysfunction is caused by problems with the arteries in the pelvic area, it can be treated, Morcos said. It also can help doctors find the associated coronary artery disease.
Coronary artery disease and heart attacks can lead to heart failure because the heart muscle becomes weakened from the lack of sufficient blood supply, said Dr. Michael Amponsah, an interventional cardiologist with Conemaugh Physician Group – Cardiology.
“Heart failure is simply the failure of the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body, for various reasons,” Amponsah said.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a leading risk factor for both coronary artery disease and heart failure from the additional stress on blood vessels, Amponsah said.
“Over time, damage to the tubes supplying the muscles of the heart could lead to a heart attack,” he said.
“Even if a heart attack does not occur, the heart could weaken because of the extra work it does to pump the blood against the high blood pressure. This can lead to heart failure and death.”
Controlling one’s blood pressure can help ward off a variety of conditions, Amponsah said.
“Hypertension does play a central role in the development of heart attack, stroke, heart failure and the irregular heart rhythm called atrial fibrillation,” he said.
“The risk of these serious conditions is higher if individuals with high blood pressure have other conditions such as high cholesterol and diabetes.”
One aspect of high blood pressure that is often overlooked is white coat syndrome, Amponsah said.
“There are individuals who have higher blood pressure readings in the doctor’s office than they do at home,” he said.
“This is usually attributed to anxiety and stress associated with a visit to the doctor’s office. However, in 2019, a large-scale study appears to confirm patients with white coat hypertension are twice as likely to die from a heart condition.”
That those with the syndrome should continue taking care of their hypertension even if their blood pressure seems normal outside medical facilities, he said.
The key to reducing the risk of heart disease seeing a primary care physician on a regular basis to monitor blood pressure, cholesterol levels and other risk factors. The doctor also should help patients understand the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise, weight control and a healthy diet, the experts say.
“I always tell my patients that establishing a connection with a primary care physician and doing the thing we all know to do in terms of a healthy lifestyle are the keystones at preventing future heart disease,” Duncan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.