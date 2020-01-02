An underground wire fire in downtown Johnstown led to Market and Vine Streets being closed for a period of time on Thursday night.
The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m., according to Cambria County emergency services. Johnstown Fire Department and Penelec reported to the scene.
Smoke was visible coming up through manhole covers.
More than 500 customers in Cambria County, were without power, according to Penelec's website, although no report was available as to how many were a result of the fire. People at the the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown on Market Street said it was affected.
Emergency generators were used at the Holiday Inn, according to Melissa Radovanic, director of marketing and community relations for Crown American, which owns the hotel. Guests were given the option to relocate to another hotel in Johnstown.
No injuries were reported.
