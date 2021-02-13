Stephanie Murray has been promoted to director of marketing for UMF Medical, a manufacturer of exam tables and procedure chairs.
Murray, a B2B marketing professional with 20 years of experience in healthcare, is responsible for leading, developing and executing UMF Medical’s overall marketing strategy. She has led marketing and communications teams to build marketing plans designed to increase brand awareness, support sales initiatives and drive growth.
Prior to joining UMF Medical, she served as marketing communications manager for Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, as marketing manager for SRI Quality System Registrar and in other marketing and communications positions with companies, such as Wexford Health Sources and what is now UPMC Somerset.
She is an affiliate member of the Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals, as well as a member of the American Marketing Association and the Public Relations Society of America.
Murray, a Somerset County native, received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and public relations from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
