Ulta Beauty is expected to open in Richland Town Center between July and September, with a few more national chains also on the way, real estate broker Bob Varner said.
“Ulta is well under construction for half of the former Bed Bath & Beyond space,” Varner said in an email. “A third quarter opening is planned. Also – working on three other national tenant deals simultaneously for the former Dress Barn and Payless space.”
Varner, broker of record for Pennswood Commercial Realty LLC, said he hopes to announce those companies soon.
Movement on the deals stems from declining coronavirus cases and increasing vaccination rates in Pennsylvania, he said.
Ulta was originally scheduled to open in the summer of 2020, but the coronavirus changed that plan, said Matt McGill, of McGill Property Group, the Florida-based company that oversees Richland Town Center.
“Things got tabled with uncertainty of government restrictions and trends of population,” he said. “Now the picture is more clear.”
Ulta Beauty will move into 10,500 square feet of space, bringing to Johnstown a retailer whose nearest current locations are in Altoona and State College.
“Besides Ulta, we do have new life coming into spaces that were vacant,” McGill said.
“There will be new stores coming in.”
