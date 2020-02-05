Pennsylvania’s two United States senators agreed that President Donald Trump committed some inappropriate actions in the process of withholding aid to Ukraine and asking for that nation to investigate the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but only U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. thought the actions rose to the level of requiring his removal from office.
On Wednesday, the senators cast their votes in Trump’s hearing.
Casey, a Democrat, supported both articles. U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, opposed them.
Article One, which accused the president of abuse of power, failed 48-52, needing a two-thirds majority for a guilty verdict.
Article Two, on obstruction of justice, fell 47-53.
“Today, I joined a majority of senators in voting to acquit President Trump,” Toomey said in a press release. “The Constitution sets a very high bar for impeachment and removal of a sitting president. While some of President Trump’s actions were inappropriate, they did not come close to meeting the very high bar required to justify overturning the last election, removing him from office, and kicking him off the ballot in an election that has already begun. In November, the American people will decide for themselves whether President Trump should stay in office. In our democratic system, that’s the way it should be.
“It is my hope that Congress can now move past this extremely partisan and divisive episode and get back to working on issues that will strengthen our economy and make our communities safer.”
Only one senator, Mitt Romney, a Republican, from Utah, broke party ranks by supporting the first article.
“That bipartisan rebuke was significant,” Casey said. “I hope that that kind of a vote would be a message to the president that you can’t engage in this kind of conduct. You can never, ever – under any circumstances – solicit the interference of a foreign government in the upcoming election. Nor can you demand from that same government that they investigate your political opponent in a debunked and loopy Russian-inspired theory about the last election.”
Casey added: “I’m afraid with this president that he might feel emboldened, rather than constrained. He might feel he has a green light – rather than a red light – to engage in that kind of conduct. I hope I’m wrong about that. I hope I’m dead wrong. I continue to hope and pray that he’ll confirm his behavior to conduct that is not unlawful because I think he engaged in several acts that were unlawful.”
Trump joined Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as the only three presidents to be formally impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives and tried in the Senate. All were acquitted.
Casey called the historic experience “sobering.”
The area’s two congressmen opposed the impeachment when votes were held in the House and offered their support for Trump again on Wednesday.
“Today’s vote in the Senate marks the end of the long and shameful path of this impeachment sham,” U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, said. “Driven by petty political stunts, House Democrats’ impeachment process never was motivated by the pursuit of truth; instead, it was intended to obstruct the President from delivering results for the American people and – as they readily admit – to keep President Trump off the ballot in 2020. After months of investigations conducted at a steep cost to the American people, President Trump has been acquitted for life.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, was “pleased the Senate moved swiftly with their acquittal of the president.”
“With impeachment now in the rearview mirror, I am hopeful Washington will get back to work and address the most pressing issues we are facing as a country,” Thompson said.
“The President addressed the nation (Tuesday) evening and presented a bold vision for the future with items that can be achieved if we can find common ground. It is up to my colleagues to set aside their partisan tendencies and political distractions so we can all get back to doing the people’s work.”
