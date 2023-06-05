VINTONDALE, Pa. – A tractor-trailer rollover and an ensuing gas release on Monday forced responders to evacuate a one-mile radius around the U.S. Route 22 crash site.
The four-lane highway remained closed as of 8:45 p.m.
Cambria County Emergency Management Director Art Martynuska said the vehicle was heading west just before 5:30 p.m. when it crashed near Blue Spruce Road in Jackson Township.
An uncontrolled level of gas from steel drums the truck was into the air from the impact, creating a risk that required Cambria County HAZMAT to be mobilized and an evacuation order to be issued, he said.
The gas was initially reported as chlorine but Martynuska said HAZMAT responders suspected a "mixed gas" might be involved.
"At this point, we're treating it as an unknown substance," Martynuska told The Tribune-Democrat.
No injuries were reported as of 7:30 p.m.
The operator of the truck was able to escape his over-turned cab on his own, Martynuska said.
Jackson Township and at least five other fire departments joined HAZMAT crews at the crash, securing the accident scene and preventing traffic from entering the area, he said.
A specialized remediation company was contacted to clean out the semi-truck's trailer and address the "off-gassing" inside, Martynuska said.
According to Cambria County 911 officials, Armagh, Dauntless, East Taylor, Nanty Glo and Vintondale assisted Jackson Township at the scene. East Hills EMS, Blacklick Valley EMS, Forest Hills EMS and Jackson Township also responded.
Martynuska had no timetable on how long the closure might be in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.