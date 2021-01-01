The region's two congressmen – lawmakers representing Republican strongholds that voted for President Donald Trump by a 70-30 margin – said they plan to take a historic step on Jan. 6 to vote against the Electoral College certification of President-elect Joe Biden's November victory in Pennsylvania.
Despite warnings from fellow Republicans about the dangers of fanning vague, baseless claims about election fraud, U.S. reps John Joyce, R-Blair County, and Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, are joining six Pennsylvania colleagues in backing Trump's efforts, even though the Supreme Court Justices the president appointed – Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh – have found no merit in any of the legal challenges brought before them.
The group of Republican congressmen did not mention the Conservative-led U.S. Supreme Court's rulings in their one-page statement released to media, instead blaming Gov. Tom Wolf, issues surrounding a "hastily passed" Act 77 and that there is now "rabid distrust" in the system by Trump's supporters.
They also blamed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court – a panel that carries a Democrat majority but is chaired by Republican and Meyersdale native Thomas Saylor.
“Unfortunately, the many unlawful actions undertaken by the Pennsylvania Governor's Office, the Secretary of State, and what has been described as a rogue Pennsylvania Supreme Court exceeded and circumvented the state legislature's clear constitutional authority," Joyce, Thompson and their colleagues wrote in a joint statement. "The failure of Pennsylvania's justice system to seek the truth, rather than stay silent, allowed these irregular, unlawful actions to create a high level of mistrust in the process, as well as a potentially flawed outcome.”
U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, one of Trump's most loyal supporters, is among the Pennsylvania Republicans who announced they'll object to the certification, a move that would slow the effort to tally and affirm Biden's nationwide 306 to 232 elector victory over Trump. Even with as many as 140 Republican Congress members taking that stance, that would represent less than a third of the 435-seat U.S. Congress, meaning the move wouldn't come close to a majority.
Critics of the move have said it only further spreads distrust in the American Democratic system and its election process – and without justification.
As the tally stands, 6.9 million Pennsylvanians of the state's more than 9 million registered voters participated in the November election – either in-person or by mail-in ballot – with Biden topping Trump by 80,555 votes, results show.
Nationwide, Biden defeated the Trump by just over 7 million votes – and holds a 74 electoral-vote margin that has remained unchanged by more than 50 court challenges by Trump's legal team.
Senate disagreements
Some U.S. Senate Republicans are concerned about the ramifications of objecting to the certifications.
Sen Lindsey Graham, one of Trump's staunchest allies, cautioned against the move in an interview with Fox News on Thursday.
“Senator (Josh) Hawley has every right to object,” Graham, of South Carolina, said of his GOP colleague. “But it’s another thing to overturn an election of another state.”
He noted that federal courts have shot down the cases for a reason – a lack of evidence.
GOP Sen. Ben Sasse noted that there will always be minor issues in elections where tens of millions of people cast ballots. But he said Trump's legal team hasn't made claims in court – let alone proven them – that enough "illegal ballots" were cast to flip states for the president.
"There a giant gulf between what President Trump and his allies say in public – for example, on social media, or at press conferences ... and what President Trump’s lawyers actually say in courts of law," Sasse wrote. "And that’s not a surprise, because there are no penalties for misleading the public. But there are serious penalties for misleading a judge, and the president’s lawyers know that."
He said that by giving validity to those baseless claims – and calling them a reason to object to the certification process – it's like putting "a loaded gun at the heart of self-government."
"The president and his allies are playing with fire," Sasse said in a lengthy Facebook post Wednesday night. "If you make big claims, you had better have the evidence. But the president doesn’t and neither do the institutional arsonist members of Congress who will object to the Electoral College vote."
The Nebraska senator, who has criticized Trump before, said he hasn't heard from a single Republican colleague – in private conversations – who believes the election results were fraudulent.
Locals backed Act 77
Pennsylvania's Act 77 has been a frequent target of U.S. House Republicans' ire since mail-in votes started getting tabulated in November.
The law, approved in 2019, made no-excuse mail-in voting a permanent option for registered voters – a move that gained bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled state House and Senate chambers. Both sides praised the measure as a way to encourage more people to vote.
In the state Senate, Act 77 passed 35-14, with Republicans voting 27-0 in favor of the law alongside eight Democrats. In the House, Republicans supported it by a 105-2 vote, while Democrats favored it by a lesser margin, 59 to 33.
Sen. Patrick Stefano, whose district covers much of Somerset County, was among the Senators who sponsored the bill.
Sen. Wayne Langerholc, a Johnstown-based Republican, voted "yes" on Act 77.
Republican state Reps. Jim Rigby, Carl Walker Metzgar and Tommy Sankey all supported the bill, as did 72nd district Democrat Frank Burns.
The move also eliminated straight ticket voting, which was viewed as a win for Republicans in a Democrat-majority state.
But the move became less popular for some state lawmakers after a wave of voters began choosing the option during the midst of the pandemic and Trump attacked the idea.
What happens next?
The nation's 50 states and the District of Columbia have already certified their results and which candidate should receive their Electoral votes.
But as part of a process that occurs following every presidential election, the presiding officer of the senate – in this case, Vice-President Mike Pence – will open each state's envelope in front of the Congress and Senate and read their vote counts one-by-one, according to Terry Madonna, a longtime political analyst who now serves as a senior fellow for political affairs at Millersville University.
For generations, it has been a brief formal ceremony to make the state-certified results official. Even if more than 100 Republicans object, that would only lengthen the process – perhaps by a few hours, Madonna said.
If a House and Senate members object, as expected, both chambers would gather separately and debate the matter – "but it's clear (Trump's Republican supporters) don't have the numbers."
"All the vice-president does is read it," Madonna said, noting that the 1887 law outlining the procedure.
"At the end of the day, I think there's going to be a lot of drama – and they'll get to chance to make their points – but it seems inevitable that Biden will have the 270 votes he needs to be president," he said. "There have been arguments about this type of thing before but its never overruled the states' decisions and their vote counts. States are supposed to handle their own business."
Public objections could continue even after Biden is sworn into office – but that's nothing new in American politics, he added.
"As everyone knows, there were a large number of Democrats who refused to accept the outcome of the presidential election in 2016," he said. "Now, there will be a large number of Republicans who refuse to accept it this time around."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.