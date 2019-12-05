U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, along with more than a dozen political and business leaders from Cambria and Somerset counties, sent a letter to U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, urging for the completion of U.S. Route 219.
The final 5.5 miles of Route 219 would connect Interstate 68 with the Pennsylvania Turnpike. In 2018, a new 11-mile stretch of Route 219, which connected Somerset and Meyersdale, opened after years of local advocacy.
“The completion of Route 219 will advance economic opportunities in our region and make our roads safer,” said Joyce in a press statement.
“This project is a team effort, and I am grateful to the community leaders who have joined me on this letter to Secretary Chao.
“The final 5.5 miles of Route 219 are long-overdue, and I will continue working with the Trump Administration and the leaders of PA-13 to get the job done.”
