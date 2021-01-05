U.S. Rep. John Joyce pledged to continue to fight for “our values” Sunday after being sworn in to a new term in office.
The Blair County Republican joined his colleagues on the 117th Congress after the afternoon ceremony.
“It is my honor to continue serving the hardworking people of Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District as we begin the 117th Congress. Now more than ever, our nation is facing unprecedented challenges that require commonsense and conservative solutions,” Joyce said.
“As we strive to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, rebuild the economy, protect our nation, improve Americans’ access to quality and affordable health care, defend free and fair elections, and equip Americans to succeed in the 21st century, I am proud to lead the fight for you and for our values.”
