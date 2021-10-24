U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Centre, has been discharged from the hospital after testing positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case.
“Congressman Thompson was released from Walter Reed National Military Center Friday evening after receiving outpatient treatment for COVID-19 and has returned to his home in Pennsylvania to recover,” according to a statement released by his office on Saturday. “He thanks the attending physician at the U.S. Capitol along with the doctors, nurses and staff at Walter Reed for their concern and care. Congressman Thompson plans to work virtually from home next week.”
Thompson is one of the more than 20,300 Centre County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
His 15th Congressional District includes part of Cambria County.
