U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson will host a federal financing and grants briefing for economic development professionals, local elected officials and others interested in federal financing opportunities from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ebensburg Borough building, 300 W. High St.
Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Small Business Administration and the Appalachian Regional Commission will give presentations about various funding opportunities available to organizations in Pennsylvania’s 15th District.
Those interested in attending should RSVP to Andrea Verobish at andrea.verobish@mail.house.gov.
