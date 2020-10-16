SOMERSET – A top federal drug policy official said during a stop in Somerset Friday that he’s concerned about the effect had by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting social restrictions on people who are dealing with substance addictions.
Jim Carroll, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, made the comment during an hour-long roundtable discussion on the drug crisis and this region’s response hosted by U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, at Somerset Trust Co.
“Some of the preliminary data shows what appears to be people relapsing,” said Carroll, who is more colloquially known as the United States’ “drug czar.”
He said, after the discussion, that data he’d seen showed an increase of approximately 10% in drug overdoses nationally this spring. That uptick is reflected in reports by national health organizations such as the American Medical Association, which reported earlier in October that more than 40 states have reported increases in opioid-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
At an earlier stop Friday in Ligonier, Carroll and Joyce officially announced the addition of Westmoreland County to the federal High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, which provides federal assistance to law enforcement agencies operating in areas determined to be “critical drug-trafficking regions of the United States.”
Carroll touted his office’s “rural community toolbox,” a guide to resources that are available to health officials working to address addiction issues in rural areas.
“We made treatment more available during the pandemic,” he said. “One of the things we did – and this is especially true in an area like this that is a little bit more rural – is expanded telemedicine. … We worked with (Joyce) and his office to make sure that people who have a harder time getting to treatment, getting to healthcare, have the ability to use their phones and get help over the phone.”
Local politicians and health officials who attended the discussion included the CEOs of two Somerset County hospitals, UPMC Somerset’s Andy Rush and Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber’s Tom Kurtz; Ronna Yablonski, executive director of the Cambria County Drug Coalition; Somerset County Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes; Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas; and two state legislators, Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, and Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Fayette.
They shared information with Carroll about subjects such as the efforts happening locally to treat addiction, the impacts such efforts have on small hospitals with limited resources and the programs being introduced at local school districts. Carroll, meanwhile, discussed the ongoing work at the federal level to boost addiction treatment and to stem the flow of drugs into the United States.
Carroll said afterward that he was impressed by the teamwork demonstrated by those in attendance.
“The congressman talked about the willingness to come together, and I saw that demonstrated today,” he said.
“I saw that passion right here, and I want to be able to go on the road and use this area, use Somerset, as an example of a community that works together.”
“In Pennsylvania and across our nation,” Joyce said after the discussion, “no community is immune from the ravages of drug abuse and addiction. From countering the trafficking of illicit drugs into Pennsylvania to equipping law enforcement and health care professionals to support our communities, we must work together to combat substance abuse and its toll on our region.”
Joyce called Carroll and President Donald Trump “incredible partners in this fight” and said he’s “grateful for Director Carroll’s commitment to western Pennsylvania.”
